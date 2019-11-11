Huntington National Bank Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Standex Int’l by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.8% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 30,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 48.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXI traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,293. The company has a market capitalization of $984.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Standex Int’l’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

