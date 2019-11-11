Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 95,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,964 shares of company stock worth $1,247,099. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.92. 180,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

