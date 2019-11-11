Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given $3.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

