Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Huami worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Huami during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the second quarter worth $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the second quarter worth $171,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Huami by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huami alerts:

NYSE HMI opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Huami Corp has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $554.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.60.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.