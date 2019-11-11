Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.85.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after buying an additional 5,245,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after buying an additional 5,210,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,957 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

