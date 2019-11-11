HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 165220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

