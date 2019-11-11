Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Cut to Underperform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NYSE:HCR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 673,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hi-Crush has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $172.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

