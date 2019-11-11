Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Position Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

