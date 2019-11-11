Heico’s (HEI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Heico from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $122.56. 204,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Heico by 0.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 416,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 10,711.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 326,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heico by 49.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the second quarter valued at about $24,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

