HBZ coin (HBZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,513.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 174.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $42,513.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.51 or 0.07430607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001018 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015557 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.