Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

