GSX Techedu’s (GSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GSX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 901,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,235. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

