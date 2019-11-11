Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,087 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 969,978 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.