Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 89,031 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,031 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 1.33% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,665. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

