Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,428 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 147,009 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,398.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 171,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160,279 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.64. 415,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,049,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $201.72.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

