Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,927. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

