Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 168,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,191. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

