Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 184,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 196,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 188,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

