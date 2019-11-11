Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,974 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,509. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,424,475.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,718 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.