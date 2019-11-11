Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 14.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.41. 1,660,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

