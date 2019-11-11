Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after acquiring an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.67. 39,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

