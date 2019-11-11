Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

