Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.1% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $226,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $206,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $28,229,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.23. 13,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,903. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.