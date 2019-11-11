Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,957 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.4% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $39,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.