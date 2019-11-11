Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,386. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

