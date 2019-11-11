Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $11,989,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.12. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.