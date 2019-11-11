Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

GDOT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 984,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,036. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

