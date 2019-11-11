Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.
GDOT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 984,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,036. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
