Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $156.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,780. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

