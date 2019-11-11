GoldenPyrex (GPYX) 1-Day Volume Tops $142.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One GoldenPyrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $102,548.00 and $142.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00231863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01513311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00130125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile