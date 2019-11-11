Gold Poker 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $85.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $30,266.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00229698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.01511865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00127089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,513,027 coins and its circulating supply is 4,712,026 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

