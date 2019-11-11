GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 119% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 76% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $309,155.00 and $58.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,774.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.02123436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.03277931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00707475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00708186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00056036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00420843 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011453 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,587,152 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

