Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,837. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

