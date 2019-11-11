Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $131.29. The company has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.