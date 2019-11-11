Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,100 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Digi International worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. 214,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,495. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $403.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.