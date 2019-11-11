Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,150 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 876,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 175,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

