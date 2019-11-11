Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 18.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $11,924,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entegris by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.42. 1,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,998. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

