Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,576 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zuora by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $166,000.64. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 48,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $711,087.96. Insiders sold a total of 98,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,213 in the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock remained flat at $$14.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,077. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

