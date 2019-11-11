Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $5,264,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,873,144. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

