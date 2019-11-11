Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,563. The company has a current ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.