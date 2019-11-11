Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 75000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

