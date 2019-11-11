Gainplan LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gainplan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.40. The stock had a trading volume of 97,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,221. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $200.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $191.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

