Gainplan LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,560,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 485,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 94,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.75.

