Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. 1,055,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

