Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 22.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HWKN. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.64. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $478.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.