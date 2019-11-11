Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 26.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

