Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $180,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $211,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,888. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

