Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 39,500 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 919,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 311,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,413. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

