Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 69,685 MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 69,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MAM Software Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MAM Software Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MAM Software Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in MAM Software Group in the third quarter valued at $3,252,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAM Software Group stock remained flat at $$12.12 on Monday. MAM Software Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

A number of research firms have commented on MAMS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MAM Software Group from $9.00 to $12.12 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

