FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Westport Innovations Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:WPT)

Westport Innovations Inc. (TSE:WPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Westport Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.08 million.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.