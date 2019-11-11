FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE RSI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.27. 158,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross sold 27,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total transaction of C$142,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,095.60.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

